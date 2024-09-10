Bodycam Footage Released in Tyreek Hill's Police Incident

The Miami-Dade Police Department on Monday released more than 100 minutes of bodycam footage from various officers involved in the traffic stop and subsequent detention of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill before Sunday's game . The department says in a statement that it is releasing the footage earlier than is typical in an effort to be transparent and to maintain public trust; an internal investigation is underway. The incident started with a motorcycle cop pulling over Hill, who was driving his McLaren sports car near the football stadium, and telling him he was speeding, USA Today reports. The video shows the officer knocking on Hill's window and Hill repeatedly telling him to stop knocking on it as he rolled the window down, CNN reports.

After telling the officer to give him his ticket because he was going to be late and then rolling his window back up, the officer can be seen again knocking on the window and telling Hill to roll it back down, and Hill apparently ignoring him initially before later rolling the window down slightly and telling the officer, who was repeating his request that the window remain open, "Don't tell me what to do." Eventually, the officer threatens to make Hill exit the car if he doesn't keep the window down, then orders him out. Another officer can be seen opening the car door and starting to pull Hill out, and then two officers can be seen taking him to the ground. One can be heard saying, "When we tell you to do something, you do it. You understand?"

Hill is seen being handcuffed, and complaining officers are hurting his knee, on which he recently had surgery. Eventually, one officer can be heard telling the officer who initiated the traffic stop that Hill is the Dolphins' star player, after which he is cited for the alleged traffic offense and allowed to leave. Hill's lawyer says he believes officers took "excessive" action, and that "all legal remedies" are being explored. As for Hill, he told CNN Monday he was "shocked" by how fast everything happened: "I really couldn't like gather everything that was happening. I wasn't moving fast because you know I got injuries. I got things that I go through. I play a physical sport," he said. "I guess the officers—they felt like I wasn't doing it on their timing." (More Tyreek Hill stories.)