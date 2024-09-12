'They're Eating the Dogs' in Springfield? Enter The Simpsons

Memes greet Trump's claim that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 12, 2024 7:59 AM CDT
A sign stands outside of the Heritage Center of Clark County in Springfield, Ohio, on Wednesday.   (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Among Donald Trump's claims during Tuesday night's presidential debate with Kamala Harris was one in which the former president alleged that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were "eating the dogs" and "eating the cats" of the city. His running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, had previously tweeted about the same, pointing to Haitian immigrants specifically. Predictably, memes ensued.

  • Enter The Simpsons: The Independent notes that memes began merging Trump's claims with The Simpsons' fictional town of Springfield. One user repeated Trump's words from the debate while showing a GIF of the Simpsons' worried-looking dog, Santa's Little Helper, and cat, Snowball II. Other memes tapped into the "old man yells at cloud" trend, while one recycled a 1997 Simpsons episode in which the Red Tick Brewery in the show was busted making beer out of dogs.

  • 'Superviral' tweet: The Poke reports on one specific post, which synced up Trump's words during the debate to a song from a Season Eight Simpsons episode called "Bart After Dark." "I better go superviral for this," comedian Fearghas Kelly wrote at the top of his tweet, which did indeed go viral to the tune of 6.1 million views as of Thursday morning.
  • Meanwhile, in actual Springfield: On a more serious note, in the Ohio town that's been thrust into the "unwelcome spotlight" after Tuesday's debate, some Haitians are now contemplating fleeing the city "out of fear" due to the pushback to their presence, per the AP. "It reminds me of when people used to accuse others and outsiders as cannibals," longtime resident Chris Hazel says. "It's dehumanizing a community." Read more here.
