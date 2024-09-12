'They're Eating the Dogs' in Springfield? Enter The Simpsons

Among Donald Trump's claims during Tuesday night's presidential debate with Kamala Harris was one in which the former president alleged that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were "eating the dogs" and "eating the cats" of the city. His running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, had previously tweeted about the same, pointing to Haitian immigrants specifically. Predictably, memes ensued.

Enter The Simpsons: The Independent notes that memes began merging Trump's claims with The Simpsons' fictional town of Springfield. One user repeated Trump's words from the debate while showing a GIF of the Simpsons' worried-looking dog, Santa's Little Helper, and cat, Snowball II. Other memes tapped into the "old man yells at cloud" trend, while one recycled a 1997 Simpsons episode in which the Red Tick Brewery in the show was busted making beer out of dogs.