Kentucky Governor Bans 'Conversion Therapy' for Minors

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear banned the use of "conversion therapy" on minors in Kentucky on Wednesday, calling his executive order an overdue step to protect children from a widely discredited practice that tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling. The governor took action using his executive powers after efforts to enact a state law banning the practice repeatedly failed in the state's Republican-dominated legislature, the AP reports. "My faith teaches me that all children are children of God," Beshear said during the signing ceremony at the Kentucky Statehouse. "And where practices are endangering and even harming those children, we must act. The practice of so-called 'conversion therapy' hurts our children."