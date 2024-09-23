Woman Sets New Speed Record on Appalachian Trail

The average thru-hiker takes around six months to complete the 2,197-mile Appalachian Trail. Endurance athlete Tara Dower did it in less than six weeks. The 31-year-old endurance athlete set a new FKT—Fastest Known Time—record just before midnight Saturday when she reached the trail's southern terminus in Georgia, Outside reports. She completed the trek from Maine in 40 days, 18 hours, and five minutes, beating the record set by Belgian runner Karel Sabbe in 2018 by around 13 hours. Sabbe went north to south. Dower's time is the fastest anybody has completed the hike through 14 states in either direction.

Liz Derstine set the women's record for a north-to-south hike in 2020. "The number of people that have hiked the Appalachian Trail before Tara in less than 50 days is 10, only one of them a woman," Derstine, who completed the hike in 51 days, tells Outside. "And Tara has done it faster than all of them, including the men. This is one of the greatest achievements of all time. It's huge." Dower, whose trail name is "Candy Mama," averaged 54 miles a day with a smaller support crew than seen in many FKT attempts—just her mother and Megan "Rascal" Wilmarth, a friend she met on the trail in 2019.

"At stops, we just shoveled food into her face," Wilmarth says. "We'd always have a sit-down meal, but, of course, she wouldn't sit down." Dower has broken many other speed records over the years, SI reports. Last year, she set a new FKT of 8 days, 21 hours, and 59 minutes on the Colorado Trail. On a fundraising page for the Appalachian Trail hike, Dower said she hoped to complete the trail in less than 41 days and raise $20,000 for the Girls on the Run nonprofit. She had raised around $21,000 by the time she reached the end of the trail and the total is approaching $23,000 as of this writing. (More Appalachian Trail stories.)