City Settles Lawsuit Over Notorious Surf Gang

Lunada Bay has some of the best surfing in Southern California—and authorities say visitors no longer have to fear the wrath of the notorious Bay Boys surf gang. The city of Palos Verdes Estates has settled a class action lawsuit filed in 2016 by two surfers who said the gang used violent methods to keep outsiders away from the beach, KTLA reports. They said the gang, which was founded around 60 years ago, slashed tires, threw rocks and dirt clods at people, and started fistfights in the water, reports the Los Angeles Times . A stone fort that gang members allegedly threw rocks at unwelcome surfers from was dismantled in 2016.

The plaintiffs accused the city of turning a blind eye to the gang's activities. As part of the settlement, the city has agreed to improve the walkway from the bluffs to the beach and install signage saying everybody is welcome. It will also pay the plaintiffs' legal fees. According to court documents, most of the 12 alleged gang members named in the lawsuit have already reached settlements that involve agreeing to stay away from the beach for a year, paying fines of up to $90,000, or both, the Times reports.

"The City Council is committed to ensuring compliance with the California Coastal Act and public access to our beaches," the city said in a statement. "Likewise the City Council does not tolerate harassment, bullying, or any form of localism at any of the City's beaches." Christopher Pisano, the city's legal counsel, said losing the lawsuit could have been an existential financial risk for the city. He said the settlement, which includes a promise "to vigorously enforce the laws protecting coastal access," is a win for the city, "given the structure of the beach access laws and the uncertainty of the legal outcome." (More surfing stories.)