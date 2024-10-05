Reducing 20-Ounce Pint Would Have Great Health Impacts

The pint is embedded in British pub culture, standardized centuries ago as the 20-ounce imperial pint. Research from a new study suggests a shorter pour of beer could have great health impacts, but Rachel Dixon looks at one big problem, per the Guardian: Pretty much no one is in favor of making a change.
- The study: Researchers removed the pint option from 12 pubs in England, replacing them with a standard two-thirds serving. They saw nearly a 10% drop in how much beer people drank while out, which is promising for both reducing alcohol consumption and fighting obesity; earnings, however, also dropped.
- Backlash: The researchers knew the study would be a struggle from the start. Of the 1,700 pubs they approached to participate in the study, only 13 said yes (and 12 followed through). "I was surprised that we were able to run the study at all," said study co-author Eleni Mantzari. "When we spoke to pubs and bars pre-COVID, none wanted to take part. People don't want to mess with the pint!" Industry groups have come out against the concept of reducing pints, and reactions from the public were strong, to say the least.
- Change unlikely: While the benefits of reducing drink sizes in pubs are there, Mantzari admits neither pub owners nor politicians will likely go after the pint. Dixon says a few factors, like the lower alcohol content in British beer and lower rates of alcoholism in England in comparison to nearby countries, help mitigate the larger serving size somewhat.
Readh the full story here
. (Scientists unlock the key to brewing new lagers
.)