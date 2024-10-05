In the Market for Veneers? A Warning From Dentists

Unlicensed 'veneer techs' without proper training are promoting low-cost options
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 5, 2024 8:30 AM CDT
Want a New Set of Chompers? Beware 'Veneer Techs'
A dentist holds a model of teeth in Seattle.   (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

If you have stained or chipped teeth, you might be considering veneers, customized teeth coverings that can restore a photogenic smile without more extensive dental work. But dentists warn that these pricey cosmetic enhancements are at the center of a worrisome online trend: unlicensed practitioners without proper training or supervision offering low-cost veneers. These self-described "veneer techs" often promote themselves on Instagram and TikTok, promising a full set of veneers for less than half of what dentists typically charge. Some also market their own training courses and certifications for people looking to get into the business, per the AP. It's misleading, health professionals warn—and illegal. All states require dental work, including veneers, to be performed under the supervision of a licensed dentist.

  • What are dental veneers? Veneers are thin, custom-made dental coverings used to hide minor imperfections or to fill in gaps between teeth. Unlike crowns or more invasive dental implants, veneers are almost always considered cosmetic dentistry and generally aren't covered by insurance. Dentists usually charge between $1,000 and $2,000 per tooth for veneers, with higher prices for those made from porcelain compared with lower-grade materials.
  • No going back: Placing veneers involves stripping some of the natural enamel from the tooth and bonding the new covering into place. Because of that process, getting veneers is considered an irreversible procedure, according to the American Dental Association. They aren't permanent, and can be expected to last between five to 15 years before they degrade and need to be replaced.

  • Risks: Improper veneer procedures can cause a range of health problems, including severe pain, nerve damage, and tooth loss. Patients need to be anesthetized before the enamel is removed from their teeth. "It could be incredibly painful if they're not anesthetized correctly," said Las Vegas orthodontist Dr. Zach Truman. "You can also go too deep into the tooth and penetrate what's called the pulp chamber, which contains blood vessels and nerves." Truman also sees with unregulated veneer work that customers aren't getting screened for existing dental problems, such as gum disease and cavities.
  • How can I spot bogus veneer providers online? One clue: Many individuals performing unlicensed dental work promote themselves on social media as "veneer technicians." Instead of working out of a dental office, they often perform treatments at beauty salons, hotel rooms, or private homes. Much of the appeal of the services is in their pricing, with some offering a full set of veneers for a flat fee of $4,000 or $5,000. Performing dental work without an appropriate license is illegal, the ADA notes.
  • Find a legit provider: The ADA maintains a website detailing the training and licensing requirements for dentists across the US. Most states also maintain websites where you can look up and verify licensure information and find any past disciplinary actions for dentists and other health professionals.

More here.

(More teeth stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X