Murder Rate Drops at 'Fastest Pace Ever Recorded'

While you wouldn't know it from a lot of campaign rhetoric, violent crime rates are falling in the US, especially the murder rate, according to data released by the FBI this week. The 2023 Crime in the Nation report released Monday found that the murder rate continued its decline from a surge during the pandemic and fell 11.3% last year. "That's the fastest pace ever recorded," former CIA data analyst Jeff Asher tells ABC News. "That eclipses 1996 when murder fell by 9.1%, which was previously the largest one-year decline ever recorded."