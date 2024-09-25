'Potentially Catastrophic' Helene Gains Strength

Potential Tropical Storm Nine became Tropical Storm Helene on Tuesday and forecasters say it will become Hurricane Helene before it slams into Florida Thursday night. The storm is expected to hit the state's Big Bend region as a massive Category 3 storm, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. Israel Gonzalez, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Tallahassee, tells the Democrat that the storm will keep its strength "all the way up to landfall." Gonzales says it's "a pretty significant situation that looks to unfold for this part of the Big Bend."

The weather service's Tallahassee office warned in an update Tuesday of the risk of "life-threatening significant storm surge" up to 15 feet and "significant to potentially catastrophic wind damage." In the Tampa area, up to 8 feet of storm surge is expected, CNN reports. Forecasters say Helene could be the most powerful storm to hit the US this year. It is expected to rapidly gain strength as it moves over exceptionally warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. "It's an aggressive forecast for good reason," John Cangialosi, a senior specialist at the National Hurricane Center, tells USA Today. "We're trying to get ahead of the possible rapid intensification before it gets to Florida."

President Biden declared a state of emergency for Florida on Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared an emergency for 61 of the state's 67 counties. Ten counties have urged or ordered evacuations, the AP reports. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has also declared a state of emergency. The NHC says the unusually large and fast-moving storm could cause heavy rainfall as far inland as Kentucky and Indiana. (More hurricane stories.)