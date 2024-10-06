1 in 3 Kids Is Nearsighted

A new meta-study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology found that kids need glasses for nearsightedness more than ever. Per the BBC, 1 in 3 kids has developed myopia globally, and that number is set to rise to more than half of all adolescents by 2050.



The study: Myopia typically develops during childhood and can worsen until about the age of 20, when the eye stops growing. To understand how prevalent myopia has become over time, CNN reports that the researchers analyzed 276 studies that included data across 50 countries and six continents, involving 5.4 million youth participants.