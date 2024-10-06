1 in 3 Kids Is Nearsighted

A new meta-study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology found that kids need glasses for nearsightedness more than ever. Per the BBC, 1 in 3 kids has developed myopia globally, and that number is set to rise to more than half of all adolescents by 2050.
- The study: Myopia typically develops during childhood and can worsen until about the age of 20, when the eye stops growing. To understand how prevalent myopia has become over time, CNN reports that the researchers analyzed 276 studies that included data across 50 countries and six continents, involving 5.4 million youth participants.
- Findings: They learned that myopia affects one in three children globally, but it has the highest rates in Asian countries. In Japan, 85% of children are nearsighted, while in South Korea, 73% of kids have developed myopia (China and Russia landed at about 40%). Rates were lower in the US, UK, and Ireland, (about 15%), while the lowest cases were found in Paraguay and Uganda, at about 1%.
- COVID's influence: Nearsightedness among kids has grown from 24% in 1990 to nearly 36% in 2023. The pandemic, when people were indoors and on screens more, was a significant driver and showed a jump in myopia cases compared to a steadier climb over that 30-year period.
- School factor: The researchers believe that the age schooling starts influences nearsightedness. Children begin school as young when they're as young as 2 in some Asian countries, during a "critical period of visual development characterized by high plasticity," the scientists say, per CNN. Meanwhile, in many African countries, schooling starts later, around 6 or 8.
- What to do: Early intervention is key, and there are many ways to help prevent or mitigate it, including corrective lenses, scheduled exams, and more time outside in natural sunlight. Ophthalmologist Dr. Benjamin Botsford warned CNN that screen time matters, and that people should adopt the 20-20-20 rule: "Take 20-second breaks every 20 minutes to look 20 feet away from your device. Focus on relaxing the eyes and blinking."
