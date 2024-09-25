Biden: I Would Have Beaten 'Loser' Trump

President Biden praised his preferred successor and called his predecessor a "loser" on ABC's The View on Wednesday. In the half-hour interview, he said he was "at peace" with his decision to step aside. "Look, when I ran for this last term, I said I saw myself as a transition president," he said, per ABC News. "But what happened was we were having so much success in getting things done that people felt we couldn't get done, I found myself having used more time than I would've ordinarily to, you know, pass that torch."



On Kamala Harris. Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris as "smart as hell." "She's tough, she's honorable, and the thing I like about her, and one thing to share in common, is that we have an optimistic view in the future," he said. Biden said his advice for her to win the election was to "be herself." "She has the energy, she has the intelligence, she has the grit, she has the stamina, and she has the guts to do the right thing," he said.