Era of Paying College Athletes Takes an Unexpected Twist

College football continues to wrestle with the logistics of a new era in which players can cash in on their name, image, and likeness. Some experiments are weirder than others—such as QR codes on helmets. But now comes yet another new wrinkle that has the potential to mess with a team's success: The Athletic dubs it "Opt-Out Week," and it was illustrated this season with an unprecedented controversy at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas:

Quarterback Matthew Sluka quit the team after leading it to a 3-0 start in a dispute over his NIL (name, image, likeness) compensation, reports On3. The timing is important: Sluka intends to transfer to a new school and play next season, and this year won't count against his NCAA eligibility because he appeared in four or fewer games.