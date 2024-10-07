Supreme Court Rejects Some Big-Name Appeals

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected appeals from some big names like Martin Shkreli, who was once dubbed "Pharma Bro" after jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug, and singer R. Kelly, who's now serving 20 years in prison after being convicted of child sex convictions in Chicago. A look around:

Shkreli: The former pharmaceuticals chief appealed an order to return $64.6 million in profits he and his former company Turing Pharmaceuticals reaped after monopolizing the market for Daraprim and drastically increasing its price from $13.50 to $750 per pill. His lawyers argued that the money went to his company rather than him personally. He defended the decision as capitalism at work, saying insurance and other programs ensured that people who need Daraprim would ultimately get it. Shkreli was also ordered to forfeit the Wu-Tang Clan's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, the unreleased work that has been called the world's rarest musical album.