New Part of College Team's Uniform: QR Codes on Helmets

It's a milestone in college football's new era of "name, image, and likeness" deals for players: Oklahoma State players will wear QR codes on their helmets this season linking to a general team fund to increase the program's NIL money pool. The pool benefits all players, notes the Oklahoman . The rollout will be in the season opener at home against South Dakota State on August 31, per the AP . The school believes it's the first time a college football team will wear QR codes during regular-season games.

The QR codes will be 1.5-square-inch decals that feature each player's name and number. They aren't expected to be visible from the stands, but they are expected to be noticeable on close shots during broadcasts—so fans watching on TV can scan and donate—and in postgame photos posted to social media. The codes also will be on each player's bag tag. The players carry the bags during "The Walk"—the pregame walk before home games at Boone Pickens Stadium—and for travel.

"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players."