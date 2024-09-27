Helene Death Toll Is 23 and Rising

The death toll from Hurricane Helene has risen to at least 23 in four states and authorities say they expect the toll to keep rising as they search homes in the hardest-hit areas. In North Carolina, authorities are worried about a potential dam collapse. Coverage:

Georgia: Gov. Brian Kemp said at least 11 people had died in the state, including a firefighter who was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle, 11Alive reports. He said crews are working to rescue people in more than 100 homes.

Gov. Brian Kemp said at least 11 people had died in the state, including a firefighter who was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle, 11Alive reports. He said crews are working to rescue people in more than 100 homes. Florida: CNN reports that eight hurricane-related deaths have been reported in Florida so far. Drowning accounted for at least two of five deaths reported in Pinellas County near Tampa.

CNN reports that eight hurricane-related deaths have been reported in Florida so far. Drowning accounted for at least two of five deaths reported in Pinellas County near Tampa. North Carolina . Gov. Roy Cooper said the storm killed two people in the state, including a person who was killed when a tree fell on a home in Charlotte, WXII 12 reports.

. Gov. Roy Cooper said the storm killed two people in the state, including a person who was killed when a tree fell on a home in Charlotte, WXII 12 reports. South Carolina: Two people were killed by falling trees in Anderson county, CNN reports.