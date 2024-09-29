Republicans Don't Endorse Trump Calling Harris 'Mentally Disabled'

Politicians of both parties on Sunday criticized Donald Trump's descent into what he described as "a dark speech," during which he called Vice President Kamala Harris "mentally disabled." Some Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Tom Emmer, sidestepped by saying Trump should stick to the issues. Larry Hogan, a former Maryland governor now running for Senate, addressed the comment head-on, the New York Times reports. "I think that's insulting not only to the vice president, but to people that actually do have mental disabilities," Hogan said on CBS News.

Trump escalated his personal attacks on his Democratic opponent in the presidential race, as well as the current president, during a meandering speech lasting more than an hour on Saturday in Wisconsin. "Joe Biden became mentally impaired," Trump told the crowd. "Kamala was born that way." The head of the American Association of People with Disabilities objected to the comments, per the Washington Post. "Trump holds the ableist, false belief that if a person has a disability, they are less human and less worthy of dignity," Maria Town said. "These perceptions are incorrect, and are harmful to people with disabilities."

Eric Holder, a Democrat who was attorney general in the Obama administration, said Trump's remarks indicated his own "cognitive decline." Appearing on MSNBC, he added: "Trump made a great deal of the cognitive abilities of Joe Biden. If this is where he is now, where is he going to be three and four years from now?" Trump also described undocumented immigrants to the US in his speech as "vile animals," per the Guardian. Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin told Axios that the most disturbing aspect of Trump's rhetoric "is that it will now be taken as a matter of course, demonstrating we've become inured to his degrading language." (More President Trump 2020 stories.)