Helene Death Toll Hits 132

The death toll from Hurricane Helene now stands at 132, and with hundreds still missing, officials expect the toll from what is already America's deadliest hurricane so far this year to rise further. The AP reports that the toll includes at least 40 people in the North Carolina county that includes Asheville. Mike Cayce, the city's fire chief, told CNN that Asheville has suffered a "tremendous amount of wreckage." Cayce said that roads and communications are down and that the city urgently needs food and water. "We need it very quickly. We can't wait any longer," he said. "Our residents have been without food and water now for five days."



The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday that officials are working to truck water into Asheville, the New York Times reports. The agency said 100 roads in North Carolina have been cleared but around 300 more are still impassable, as are more than 100 in Georgia and a similar number in South Carolina.