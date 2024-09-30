Drake Hogestyn Was Half of Major Soap Couple

Drake Hogestyn, who appeared on the TV series Days of Our Lives for 38 years, died Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 70. The actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, his family said. "He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business," the statement said, per the AP . "We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives."

The actor played John Black in over 4,200 episodes of the soap opera, joining in 1986. He broke into the television world just four years before with a role in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. He appeared in several other projects throughout his career, but he is most synonymous with his role on the long-running NBC program. On Days of Our Lives, Hogestyn's John and Marlena Evans, played by Deidre Hall, were a longtime super couple. His final appearance aired on Sept. 9, per the AP. "Hogey was the ultimate team player," said Ken Corday, the executive producer of Days of Our Lives. "His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched," he added.

Days of Our Lives cast members shared tributes to Hogestyn on social media, including Alison Sweeney, who played Sami Brady until 2014. "He cared about every single scene, every person," she posted on Instagram. "He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set," Sweeney wrote on Instagram. Kristian Alfonso, who played Hope Williams Brady, shared a photo montage of her and Hogestyn. In the caption, she wrote that Hogestyn was a "hero" for the cast. Before turning to acting, Hogestyn played minor league baseball.