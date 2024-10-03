US Won't Renew Legal Status for Many Venezuelan Migrants

Thousands of migrants from Venezuela who entered the US under a Biden administration program since October 2022 are nearing the end of their stay. The Department of Homeland Security has decided against offering them extensions beyond the original two years, CBS News reports. The CHNV sponsorship program let the migrants fly to the US as part of an effort to reduce illegal border crossings. Through August, 530,000 people had come to the US that way. Officials said the Venezuelan arrivals will receive instructions on how to apply for another immigration benefit if they want to stay.

The program was opened in January 2023 to people from Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua, countries from which migrants were crossing the southern border at a record pace. Those stays being to expire early in 2025, and it's unclear how Homeland Security will handle those cases. Venezuelans who came before July 2023 might be able to gain Temporary Protected Status. They can seek asylum if they can prove they are fleeing persecution for reasons including their religion, race, or political views. A relative who is a US citizen might be able to sponsor a migrant for an immigrant visa. DHS representatives did not immediately comment on the decision, per CBS.