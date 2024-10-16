Chess Grandmaster's Toilet Behavior Raised Suspicions

The man who is currently considered to be the 69th best chess player in the world has been booted from the Spanish Team Championship after accusations of cheating involving a mobile phone. The drama:

Excessive bathroom trips: Chess.com reports the 22-year-old Kirill Shevchenko's prolonged breaks during round two of the tournament raised eyebrows and elicited complaints from his opponent. The arbiter discussed the matter with Shevchenko, who said he was experiencing an issue that necessitated use of the toilet; he was reminded he needed to ask permission first. The bathroom trips allegedly persisted, leading the arbiter to ask a member of the organizing committee to investigate.