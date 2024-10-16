Nebraska Supreme Court: Former Felons Can Vote

Nebraska's top court has made a decision that could affect some tight election races in the state. In a split decision issued Wednesday, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that people with felony convictions who have completed their sentences can register to vote, the Omaha World-Herald reports. The court ruled that Secretary of State Bob Evnen, a Republican, did not have the authority to strip former felons of their voting rights. Six of the court's justices were appointed by Republican governors and one was appointed by a Democratic governor. Two of them dissented.

Evnen's order. In July, Evnen ordered county officials to stop registering former felons. He cited an opinion from Attorney General Mike Hilgers, who said a law passed by the state Legislature earlier this year restoring voting rights to people as soon as they had completed parole and prison terms was unconstitutional, the AP reports.