Trump: Zelensky Shouldn't Have 'Let That War Start'

The Ukraine war, Barack Obama, Van Jones, and an "amorphous group of lunatics" were among the topics Donald Trump covered in a wide-ranging interview with podcaster Patrick-Bet-David on Thursday.
- Ukraine. Trump appeared to blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the Russian invasion of his country, saying he shouldn't have "let that war start," the Washington Post reports. "I think Zelensky is one of the greatest salesmen I've ever seen. Every time he comes in we give him $100 billion," Trump said. "Who else got that kind of money in history? There's never been. And that doesn't mean I don't want to help him because I feel very badly for those people. But he should never have let that war start. That war is a loser."