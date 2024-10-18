Trump Mocks 'Disrespectful' Harris at Al Smith Dinner

Donald Trump laced into Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats on Thursday as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner in New York. Trump, in remarks that often felt more like a rally performance than a comedy routine, repeatedly criticized Harris over her decision to skip the event in a break from presidential tradition as she campaigned in Wisconsin, the AP reports. She recorded a video that was played onscreen, but Trump called the decision "deeply disrespectful."

"If you really wanted Vice President Harris to accept your invitation, I guess you should have told her the funds were going to bail out the looters and rioters in Minneapolis and she would have been here, guaranteed," said Trump, urging Catholics to vote for him in response. "You better remember that I'm here and she's not," he said.

The white-tie dinner raises millions of dollars for Catholic charities and has traditionally offered candidates from both parties the chance to trade lighthearted barbs, poke fun at themselves, and show that they can get along—or at least pretend to—for one night in the election's final stretch, the AP reports. It's often the last time the two nominees share a stage before Election Day.