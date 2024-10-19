In North Carolina, Early Voting Brings a 'Clear Sign'

More North Carolina residents turned out to cast ballots on the first day of early voting this year than in 2020, even as residents from the mountainous western portion of the state continued to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene. Preliminary data shows a record 353,166 people cast ballots at more than 400 early-voting sites statewide on Thursday, compared to 348,599 on the first day in October 2020, the State Board of Elections said Friday, per the AP . As North Carolina's population and voter registration continues to grow, Thursday's total as a percentage of the current number of registered voters in the state was slightly lower compared to the percentage of the electorate four years ago, according to data provided by the board.

Thursday's number was 4.54% of the state's 7.78 million voters, while the 2020 first-day figure was 4.78% of the 7.29 million registrants at the time. The number of ballots that were cast and voters who were registered as of Thursday is expected to increase as county election boards continue to upload data, a board spokesperson said. Lines and full parking lots were common on Thursday at voting sites in the highly populated Piedmont counties and in the mountainous region where historic flooding three weeks ago destroyed homes, roads, and bridges and knocked out power and water systems. The board said Friday it had received no reports of significant issues or voting problems.

Thursday's turnout "is a clear sign that voters are energized about this election, that they trust the elections process, and that a hurricane will not stop North Carolinians from exercising their right to vote," state board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said in a news release. Clear, sunny weather on Thursday likely aided the turnout, according to election officials. The early-vote period, which continues through Nov. 2 in all 100 counties, is extremely popular in North Carolina. More than 3.6 million ballots—65% of all ballots—were cast during early voting in the 2020 general election. Voters can simultaneously register to vote and cast a ballot during the 17-day period. Traditional absentee balloting began several days before Helene reached the state. More than 75,000 ballots were received from in-state, military, and overseas voters through Thursday, the board said.