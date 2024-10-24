Lawsuit: Alaska Airlines Killed My Dog

Alaska Airlines is responsible for the death of a dog who suffered breathing issues after being booted from first class, a new lawsuit claims. Michael Contillo of California says he confirmed with a vet that his two French bulldogs were healthy enough to fly from New York to San Francisco before the 5-hour flight in February, per NBC News . He says he purchased two first-class tickets for him and his father to ensure adequate space for the dogs, who would be able to board the flight early and avoid passengers who might trigger their anxiety. All went smoothly until just before takeoff when Contillo says he was told to move to coach "for safety purposes."

Contillo relayed his fears that the move would be "extremely dangerous" for the short-nosed dogs in carriers, who would become "anxious and excited," leading to "extremely dangerous breathing and heart problems," which "could be lethal for a dog, especially right before you change altitudes," per the suit. Airline employees allegedly "ignored everything that was said." Following the move, the 3-year-old dog named Ash "immediately started to breathe very, very quickly," Contillo tells the San Jose Mercury News. Contillo soon noticed Ash had "stopped moving but could not check on him until after a certain altitude had been reached," per the suit.

The dog died, leaving a body that was "entirely in rigor mortis" by the end of the flight, according to the suit filed Oct. 16 in San Francisco, alleging negligence, negligent hiring and supervision, and breach of contract. As Contillo and his father wept, "no one stopped to show concern, offer condolences, or show the slightest bit of compassion," though a flight attendant complained, "Now you're going to blame us for killing your dog," the suit alleges, per View From the Wing. It claims Ash died "because of the unjustifiable move" and that employees "should have known the requirements needed to avoid that happening." The suit asks that punitive damages be determined at trial. (More Alaska Airlines stories.)