Anita Hill: Facing Disrespect, Harris Chooses Dignity

No matter what happens next Tuesday, Kamala Harris can pat herself on the back for having kept her dignity through an election campaign in which she faced "various and sundry racist, misogynist and sexist insults" as well as efforts to deny her "integrity, competence and accomplishments," Anita Hill writes at the New York Times. "No presidential nominees in modern history have faced such a direct challenge to the authenticity of their identity and by extension their qualifications to be the president," yet Harris has remained calm and collected throughout, argues Hill, a law professor who knows a thing or two about life in the hot seat, having been grilled by Republican senators while challenging Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court nomination over a sexual harassment claim in 1991.