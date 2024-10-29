Daughter of George W. Bush Picks Her Candidate

Former Republican President George W. Bush's daughter isn't just endorsing the Democratic candidate for president, she's campaigning on her behalf. Barbara Pierce Bush, 42, backed Vice President Kamala Harris in an exclusive statement to People on Tuesday, adding she spent time over the weekend campaigning for the vice president in Pennsylvania. "It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania," said the co-founder of the nonprofit Global Health Corps. "I'm hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women's rights."

Bush has been described as an independent, per People. The twin sister of Today host Jenna Bush Hager advocated for abortion and reproductive rights at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser in 2017, saying "women, regardless of where they are from, deserve to live dignified, healthy lives." Her mother, former first lady Laura Bush, split with the Republican Party in backing abortion in 2010, per People. Neither Laura Bush nor George W. Bush have endorsed a candidate in this year's election. However, George W. Bush's former vice president Dick Cheney has said he will vote for Harris. The Harris campaign, meanwhile, trumpeted the new endorsement, per the Hill. (More endorsement stories.)