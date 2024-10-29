UK Teen in Stabbing Attack Now Faces a Terror Charge

The teenager accused in a stabbing rampage that killed three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England also has been charged with producing the deadly poison ricin and now faces a terror offense for possessing a jihadi training manual, police said Tuesday. Axel Rudakubana, 18, who is charged with murdering three girls and stabbing 10 other people on July 29, produced the deadly poison ricin that was later found in his home, Merseyside Police said. Police also found he had a computer file with an al-Qaeda training manual titled: "Military Studies in the Jihad Against the Tyrants," the AP reports.