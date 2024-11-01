Dodgers Get a Parade This Time

A blue-and-white crowd estimated by police at 225,000 flooded downtown Los Angeles on Friday to celebrate the Dodgers' World Series victory. A parade that included players waving from the top of double-decker buses was followed by a party at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Times reports. "Everybody loves the Dodgers," Dennis Villegas, 30, said along the parade route. "Everybody and their mama is out here." At the stadium, star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who sat out the World Series with an injury, told the crowd, per USA Today, "I didn't have anything to do with this championship but it's the best feeling in the world."