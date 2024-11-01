Dodgers Get a Parade This Time

A blue-and-white crowd estimated by police at 225,000 flooded downtown Los Angeles on Friday to celebrate the Dodgers' World Series victory. A parade that included players waving from the top of double-decker buses was followed by a party at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Times reports. "Everybody loves the Dodgers," Dennis Villegas, 30, said along the parade route. "Everybody and their mama is out here." At the stadium, star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who sat out the World Series with an injury, told the crowd, per USA Today, "I didn't have anything to do with this championship but it's the best feeling in the world."
Los Angeles police said the event was peaceful with no arrests made. It released pent-up joy: The Dodgers also won in 2020, but public health protocols in place at the time for the coronavirus pandemic prevented holding a celebratory parade after a shortened season. "I think it's awesome because everyone told us 2020 wasn't a real win," Julio Perez said from his parade perch. The moment moved Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani to address the stadium crowd in English. "This is so special," he said, per KTLA. "I'm so honored to be here. Congratulations, Los Angeles. Thank you, guys."