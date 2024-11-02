NFL Weighs Response to Player's Political Message

Crashing his teammates' post-game interview might have just been rude, but wearing a cap with a pro-Donald Trump message while doing it would appear to have broken NFL rules. After the league did not answer multiple outlets' requests for information on any inquiry into Nick Bosa's action on Sunday, reporters for CBS Sports and Washington Post posted on X that NFL officials said they're looking into the matter. The rule seems clear that the stunt was a violation, but league sources said there'll be no public announcement until after Tuesday's election. A fine appears to be in play but not a suspension, the sources said. Analysts raised questions about the moment, which took place after Bosa's 49ers defeated the Cowboys on Sunday night.