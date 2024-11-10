Politics / Jimmy Carter Jimmy Carter Makes Grammy History At 100, former president becomes the oldest nominee ever By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 10, 2024 6:25 AM CST Copied Former President Jimmy Carter in 2023, as he departs the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool, File) The big headline about Friday's Grammy nominations was how Beyonce made history by becoming the most-nominated artist of all time. But People notes that another person made Grammy history, too: none other than 100-year-old Jimmy Carter. The former president was nominated in the best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category, thus becoming the oldest Grammy nominee ever, reports the BBC. The honor comes 21 months after Carter entered hospice care. "What an honor!" tweeted the Carter Foundation. The nomination is for Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration, a collection of Sunday school lessons Carter delivered at a church in Plains, Georgia. This is old hat for the former president, who has now been nominated 10 times and has won three times in the spoken-word album category. He trails Beyonce by 88 nominations, however. (More Jimmy Carter stories.) Report an error