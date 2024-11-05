Politics / Election 2024 Trump on Eve of Election: Only Way We Blow It 'Is if You Blow It' Meanwhile, on 'Rocky steps,' Kamala Harris makes 'underdog' reference By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Nov 5, 2024 12:00 AM CST Copied Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Donald Trump and Kamala Harris each continued to make their case to voters well into Monday evening, the night before election day in the US: Trump started Monday in North Carolina, then went to Pennsylvania, and finally Michigan (though technically his rally there started very early Tuesday morning), the AP reports. In North Carolina, he sounded an optimistic note, the Hill reports. "They have an expression, I hate the expression actually, but it's ours to lose," he told the crowd. "Does that make sense to you? It's ours to lose. If we get everybody out and vote, there's not a thing they can do." He echoed that sentiment in one of his two Pennsylvania rallies, the Hill reports. "We're certainly on the two- or three-yard line, and the only way we can blow it is if you blow it," he told the Pittsburgh crowd. "I've given you the ball. I mean, you've got to go and vote." Harris, meanwhile, held four rallies in Pennsylvania Monday, NPR reports. She ended with one at Philadelphia's famous "Rocky steps," the steps in front of the city's art museum, which are featured in the training montage in the iconic Sylvester Stallone boxing movie. "It's good to be back in the City of Brotherly Love, where the foundation of our democracy was forged and here at these famous steps, a tribute to those who start as the underdog and climb to victory," she said. Harris was also knocking on doors in Pennsylvania Monday, the Hill reports. (More Election 2024 stories.) Report an error