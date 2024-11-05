In Swing States, Voters for Harris, Trump State Case

Supporters cite economy, Puerto Rico comment, inspiration
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 4, 2024 7:40 PM CST
Harris, Trump, and Supporters State Their Case on Final Day
Supporters cheer as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Santander Arena on Monday in Reading, Pa.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On the final day before the election, the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees made their pitches in swing states—mostly Pennsylvania. "America is ready for a new way forward where we see our fellow Americans not as an enemy but as a neighbor," Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday at a rally in Allentown, per the New York Times. "Tomorrow, you have to stand up and tell Kamala that you've had enough," Donald Trump said at a rally in Reading, about 40 miles away. "Kamala, get the hell outta here." Voters in their crowds talked about their reasons for supporting each:

  • Allentown: "This is my first rally ever," said Alondra Cortes, 21, who said she cried with happiness during Harris' event. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Cortes said she'll be the first in her family to vote in a mainland US election, per the AP. "She's really inspirational, especially for a minority like me, so I'm really excited to vote for her."
  • Pittsburgh: In line to enter a Trump rally, David Cranston, 63, talked about the city's history of manufacturing, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Policies of previous administrations almost wiped out the manufacturing sector. … Trump wants to put policies in place like tariffs and so on that require companies to make things back in the United States."
  • Reading: "I'm so proud that she's in our neighborhood," said Juan Rivas, 66, a Harris supporter who went to Old San Juan Cafe, a Puerto Rican restaurant a block from his home, to catch the vice president's visit. The Dominican American retiree said he and his Puerto Rican friends were disgusted by a disparaging comment about Puerto Rico made at a Trump rally. "Whatever they say about a Hispanic, they say about me," he said. His wife, Claudia Guzman, 52, said she's excited about the election. "Tomorrow I vote for Kamala," she said. "Women are coming to power."
  • Reading: Waiting to take photos of Trump's motorcade arriving, Emilio Feliciano, 43, said his big issue is the economy. "I will never cry over Puerto Rico being called garbage," he said, adding that he'll vote for Trump on Tuesday. "Is the border going to be safe? Are you going to keep crime down? That's what I care about."
