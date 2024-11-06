Exit Polls Find Democracy Is Top Issue for Many Voters

Democracy was the top issue on voters' minds as they went to the polls Tuesday, followed closely by the economy, according to early exit polls. ABC News reports that out of voters asked to rank five issues, 35% put the state of democracy first. Another 31% put the economy first, 14% said abortion, 11% put immigration first, and just 4% named immigration as the top issue. CBS News found a big partisan split, with 56% of Kamala Harris voters putting the state of democracy first and 21% saying immigration. Among Donald Trump voters, 51% put the economy first and 20% said immigration was the most important issue.

Only 26% of voters said they were enthusiastic or satisfied with the way the country is going, per ABC News, compared to 72% who were dissatisfied or angry. CBS News reports that the Edison Research exit poll, which asked about election-related violence for the first time, found that around 70% of voters, including majorities of both Harris and Trump voters, expected violence. Some 70% of Harris voters said they would feel scared if Trump won; 58% of Trump voters said a Harris win would scare them. There was a big split on how voters felt about the fairness of the election: Some 88% of Harris voters said they were confident the election is being conducted fairly, compared to just 47% of Trump voters.