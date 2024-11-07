Try Some at-Home Yoga for That Aching Back

Up to 20% of adults have long-lasting or recurrent low back pain. If you're one of them, you might want to check out virtual yoga. In a new study, researchers found regular practice of yoga in a virtual setting reduced low back pain, lessened reliance on pain medication, and improved sleep quality. The small, randomized clinical trial looked at 140 Cleveland Clinic employees who rated their low back pain, on average, as at least a 4 on an 11-point scale, per the Washington Post . Half were encouraged to attend a weekly hour-long virtual hatha yoga class for 12 weeks and to practice on their own at least 30 minutes a day. About 37% of these participants attended at least half of the classes.

Participants in the yoga group reported their pain intensity dropped 42% over the course of the study, compared to just 2% for those who did not engage in yoga, per UPI. Participants in the yoga group also reported a 51% improvement in daily activities, like climbing stairs and carrying groceries, compared to an 11% improvement for the control group. Additionally, the yoga group had 34% fewer members using pain medication after 12 weeks and reported 10 times greater improvement in sleep quality.

In-person yoga or physical therapy is often recommended to treat low back pain, but "attending yoga classes in person can be challenging," Cleveland Clinic's Robert Saper, lead author of the study published Friday in JAMA Network Open, says in a release. This research shows taking part in virtual yoga, which is easily accessible and often free, "can be a safe and effective therapeutic option." Yoga's focus on static poses, balance, stability, and breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps the body relax, a physical therapist tells the Post, noting "the more our body can be in a parasympathetic response, the lower our pain will be, and if in that state regularly, strengthens the brain in the areas that modulate pain." (More yoga stories.)