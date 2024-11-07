Opinion: Democrats Are Paying for a 'Terrible Mistake'

Those new voices might include the likes of Joe Rogan. In Klein's view, "a lot of Democrats have alienated themselves from the culture that many people, and particularly many men, now consume," he writes. "I think they lost people like Rogan by rejecting them, and it was a terrible mistake." To be clear, Klein isn't suggesting Democrats must embrace Rogan's views, but he says the party has "spent years kicking people out of its tent" and is now paying the price. Finding a winning formula is "not going to be predictable, from where we stand right now, just as Obama's 2008 victory would have sounded laughable in 2004 and Donald Trump's 2016 win violated everything Republicans believed after their 2012 defeat," he writes. And it's "going to require a lot of conflict and a lot of curiosity." (Read the full column.)