New Cowboys Villain in a Rough Season: the Sun

The Dallas Cowboys are having a brutal season, and now even the sun is piling on. In Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, receiver CeeDee Lamb missed an easy TD pass in the end zone because of its glare. "Couldn't see the ball. Couldn't see the ball, at all," Lamb told reporters after the game, per CNN . "The sun." He's not kidding: Watch the play here . As it turns out, this has been a longstanding issue at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but owner Jerry Jones doesn't want to hear about it.

"Well let's tear the damn stadium down and build another one?" Jones sarcastically told reporters, per USA Today. "Are you kidding me?" He was asked about it after Lamb voiced support for putting up shades to ease the glare. The stadium may be a modern gem in a lot of ways, writes Jay Busbee at Yahoo Sports, but its capacity to blind players is real. "The angle of the late-year sun with the east-west positioning of the stadium combines to create an environment that's literally tough to look at," he explains.

This is especially true after the clocks go back an hour. Hanging shades at the stadium known as "Jerry's World" would be a relatively easy fix, but "Jones just ... doesn't want to do it," writes May Clarke at FTW. "For vanity or pride reasons, most likely." To be clear, that missed TD pass didn't exactly cost the Cowboys the game—they lost 34-6 and now own a record of 3-6. But it gave fans plenty of ammo to go after Jones, as rounded up by FTW.