Defense World Reels, and More Reactions to Trump Nominees

President-elect Donald Trump wasted no time announcing his nominees for a number of appointments in his cabinet (see roundups here and here, or learn what Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will be doing here)—so, of course, now analysis and reactions are rolling in. A few takeaways:

The biggest reaction so far seems to be regarding Trump's pick for defense secretary: Fox News host Pete Hegseth. Though he is an Army veteran, he has no senior military or national defense experience, and Politico reports there was skepticism in the defense world. One defense industry lobbyist put it like so: "Who the f--- is this guy?" More at Politico. The AP also uses the word "stunned" to describe the reaction; its story, which also includes the words "bewilderment and wide-eyed worry," is here.