Politics / President-elect Trump Defense World Reels, and More Reactions to Trump Nominees One defense lobbyist said of defense secretary pick, 'who the f--- is this guy?' By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Nov 13, 2024 2:38 AM CST Copied File - President Donald Trump appears on Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth at a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) President-elect Donald Trump wasted no time announcing his nominees for a number of appointments in his cabinet (see roundups here and here, or learn what Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will be doing here)—so, of course, now analysis and reactions are rolling in. A few takeaways: The biggest reaction so far seems to be regarding Trump's pick for defense secretary: Fox News host Pete Hegseth. Though he is an Army veteran, he has no senior military or national defense experience, and Politico reports there was skepticism in the defense world. One defense industry lobbyist put it like so: "Who the f--- is this guy?" More at Politico. The AP also uses the word "stunned" to describe the reaction; its story, which also includes the words "bewilderment and wide-eyed worry," is here. In a more general look at Trump's picks, Politico argues that the biggest takeaway of all is: "Dissenters need not apply." Trump is obviously going with loyalists and shutting out those who've criticized him, and for some of his more controversial choices, he's slotting them into positions (like Tom Homan as "border czar") that don't require Senate confirmation. Full story here. CNN seems to agree, in a story calling Trump's selections so far his "most MAGA picks" and referring to them as "ultra-loyalists." Speaking of people who've criticized Trump in the past, former Vice President Mike Pence had nothing but nice things to say about Trump's choices so far while at a Washington, DC, event Tuesday, Newsweek reports. He called them "conservative men and women who I believe will serve the country well, serve the president-elect well," and added, "Conservatives need to understand that we're part of a broader coalition. Now, we need to do our jobs. I am very encouraged by the early appointments by the president-elect." Some conservatives, however, were expressing concerns, Newsweek reports; more on that here. The Washington Post points out one potential concern for Republicans: As Trump picks congressional Republicans to fill some roles, the GOP majority in one or possibly both chambers will be lessened until any vacant seats are filled. (More President-elect Trump stories.) Report an error