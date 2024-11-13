Russia Hits Kyiv With First Missile Attack in Months

Russia struck Kyiv with a sophisticated missile and drone attack for the first time in 73 days on Wednesday morning and damage is still being assessed, a top official in the Ukrainian capital said. Air raid warnings blared for hours, the AP reports. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City military administration, said defense forces destroyed several cruise and ballistic missiles and up to a dozen drones. He said damage was still being assessed. In the past, such combined attacks aimed to overwhelm air defenses and cause maximum damage.