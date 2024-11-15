Stocks Suffer Biggest Loss Since Election

Makers of vaccines helped drag the market down after President-elect Trump announced that he wants Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent antivaccine activist, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Moderna tumbled 7.3%, the AP reports, and Pfizer fell 4.7% in the face of concerns about a possible hit to profits. Biotech stocks broadly sank to some of the market's worst losses, but the sharpest drop in the S&P 500 came from Applied Materials. It fell 9.2% even though it reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The provider of manufacturing equipment and services to the semiconductor industry gave a forecasted range for upcoming revenue whose midpoint was short of analysts' expectations.

The pressure is on companies to deliver big growth, in part because their stock prices have been rising so much faster than their earnings. That's made the broad stock market look more expensive by a range of measures, which has some calling for at least a fade. The S&P 500 is still up 23% for the year and not far from its all-time high set on Monday, despite the current weakness. Stocks had been broadly roaring since Election Day, when Trump's victory sent a jolt through financial markets worldwide. Investors immediately began sending up stocks of banks, smaller US companies, and cryptocurrencies as they laid bets on the winners coming out of Trump's preference for higher tariffs, lower tax rates, and lighter regulation. But investors are also taking into account some of the potential downsides from Trump's return to the White House, per the AP. (More Wall Street stories.)