Larry Kudlow Tells Trump He's Not Interested

Donald Trump continues to fill big posts for his incoming administration , but the top spot for Treasury remains up in air. Larry Kudlow, who served as director of the National Economic Council during Trump's first term, is one name that's been bandied about to fill either the NEC role or to slip in as Treasury secretary, and the Wall Street Journal reports that the 77-year-old Fox Business host did visit the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida this past week. A source, however, tells the paper it's a no-go for Kudlow on either of those jobs, after he informed Trump's team he doesn't want to return to government.

That was seemingly confirmed by Fox, which put out a statement on Friday regarding Kudlow's future plans. "Larry Kudlow recently signed a new deal to continue hosting his eponymous program on Fox Business and has no plans to leave his current role helming one of the highest-rated shows on the network," a Fox News Media rep said in a statement. The outlet details Kudlow's other economic chops, including serving in the Office of Management and Budget during the Reagan years, as well as for Bear Sterns as its chief economist in the late '80s and early '90s.

Barron's notes that during the time Kudlow's name was in the mix for Treasury, odds of him getting that gig rose on the Polymarket betting site. So who are some possible contenders now that Kudlow is apparently out? The financial publication lists Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, fund manager Scott Bessent, and ex-Trump trade adviser Robert Lighthizer as a few potential candidates. Trump and Bessent were supposed to have had a meeting on Friday, per Bloomberg. (More Larry Kudlow stories.)