Potential Defense Chief: No Women in Combat

By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 14, 2024 10:55 AM CST
In this 2016 photo, Pete Hegseth walks to an elevator for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

"I'm straight up just saying that we should not have women in combat roles," Fox News host Pete Hegseth declared on a recent podcast. The reason his view is gaining attention, of course, is because Hegseth is President-elect Trump's choice to be the next defense secretary. It isn't yet clear, however, whether Hegseth would immediately attempt to reverse the Obama-era Pentagon rule should he be confirmed. Coverage:

  • His view: "It hasn't made us more effective, hasn't made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated," said Hegseth on the The Shawn Ryan Show. "Gimme a female pilot all day long. I have no issues with that," Hegseth told Ryan, per the Washington Post. "I'm talking about physical, labor-intensive type jobs. SEALs, Rangers, Green Berets, MARSOC, infantry battalions, armor, artillery."

  • The rule: The Pentagon opened all combat roles to women in 2016, and since then female soldiers "have successfully passed the military's grueling tests to become Green Berets and Army Rangers, and the Naval Special Warfare's test to serve as a combatant-craft crewman—the boat operators who transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own classified missions at sea," per the AP.
  • A change? NBC News reports that the Pentagon doesn't think the rule will be revoked by the new administration. But it quotes one defense official who worries Hegseth's view could have a "chilling effect" on female recruitment, as they'll think the defense chief "does not value their service."
  • Pushback: CNN talks to female service members critical of Hegseth on the matter. "Not all women are capable—just like not all men are capable," says Army vet Elizabeth Beggs. She and others say women were essentially serving in combat roles even before the rule change, though in unofficial capacities. "They will still need these women in these roles," says vet Elisa Smithers. "So, we'll go back to this, like, pseudo attaching them to the unit. And then this perception by the men that, you know, the women are not in combat roles."
  • Pushback, II: "I would ask [Hegseth] 'Where do you think I lost my legs? In a bar fight?' I'm pretty sure I was in combat when that happened," Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth tells CNN, per Newsweek. Duckworth was co-piloting a military chopper when it was shot down in Iraq in 2004. "It just shows how out of touch he is with the nature of modern warfare, if he thinks we can keep women behind some sort of imaginary line, which is not the way warfare is today."
  • His view, II: The 44-year-old Hegseth, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, also asserted to Ryan that he would fire any commander who has backed diversity, equity, and inclusion programs—the "woke s--- has got to go." That includes the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., he says.
