Potential Defense Chief: No Women in Combat

"I'm straight up just saying that we should not have women in combat roles," Fox News host Pete Hegseth declared on a recent podcast. The reason his view is gaining attention, of course, is because Hegseth is President-elect Trump's choice to be the next defense secretary. It isn't yet clear, however, whether Hegseth would immediately attempt to reverse the Obama-era Pentagon rule should he be confirmed.

His view: "It hasn't made us more effective, hasn't made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated," said Hegseth on the The Shawn Ryan Show. "Gimme a female pilot all day long. I have no issues with that," Hegseth told Ryan, per the Washington Post. "I'm talking about physical, labor-intensive type jobs. SEALs, Rangers, Green Berets, MARSOC, infantry battalions, armor, artillery."