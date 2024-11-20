US Navy Rolls Out a Submarine Built With Women in Mind

The United States Navy has been in the business of submarines for a long time, but it was only in 2010 that it decided to let women aboard. Cue 2024, and we have the first sub specifically designed with female submariners in mind. It's the USS New Jersey, reports CBS News, and it's not your grandmother's boat: Commissioned in September, the New Jersey can carry a dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles and 24 torpedoes, and is the "most advanced fast attack submarine" in the Navy fleet, per CBS. It can dive to more than 800 feet and pull 25 knots. A look around:

The main differences: Per Stripes, the New Jersey has more sleeping and bathing areas (and more doors for better separation), steps to three-high bunk beds, and lowered and easier-to-turn overhead valves.