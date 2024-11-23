Article on Cormac McCarthy Raises Plenty of Eyebrows

A few different headlines have emerged to describe a new deep dive on late author Cormac McCarthy in Vanity Fair. "Cormac McCarthy's alleged 'muse' speaks out for the first time" reads the intriguing but rather anodyne description by USA Today. The Guardian, however, offers a more blunt assessment: "Cormac McCarthy had 16-year-old 'muse' when he was 42." That detail right there is the crux of the backlash against the article, author Vincenzo Barney, and Vanity Fair itself, which the Daily Beast says is catching "a lot of [flak]" for the piece. Barney's article focuses on Augusta Britt, 64, who kept her identity under wraps for nearly 50 years as the "badass Finnish American cowgirl" who embarked on a four-decade-long relationship with McCarthy after meeting him as a teen in 1976 near a motel pool in Tucson, Arizona.