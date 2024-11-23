Article on Cormac McCarthy Raises Plenty of Eyebrows

A few different headlines have emerged to describe a new deep dive on late author Cormac McCarthy in Vanity Fair. "Cormac McCarthy's alleged 'muse' speaks out for the first time" reads the intriguing but rather anodyne description by USA Today. The Guardian, however, offers a more blunt assessment: "Cormac McCarthy had 16-year-old 'muse' when he was 42." That detail right there is the crux of the backlash against the article, author Vincenzo Barney, and Vanity Fair itself, which the Daily Beast says is catching "a lot of [flak]" for the piece. Barney's article focuses on Augusta Britt, 64, who kept her identity under wraps for nearly 50 years as the "badass Finnish American cowgirl" who embarked on a four-decade-long relationship with McCarthy after meeting him as a teen in 1976 near a motel pool in Tucson, Arizona.
Their ties to each other—including running away together to Mexico and starting a sexual relationship when Britt says she was 17 (the age of consent in Arizona is 18)—lasted until McCarthy's death last year at the age of 89, but it's the details in the article of their longtime liaison, as well as the mechanics of the piece itself, that are raising eyebrows and coming under fire. Some examples from around the internet:
- The Telegraph: Liam Kelly starts with perhaps the most obvious complaint—that "Barney seems to treat McCarthy's pedophilic interest in the vulnerable teenager as a great love story." Kelly also details the other ways Vanity Fair "messed up" the article, including via Barney's writing style. Kelly notes that Barney marred an otherwise "fascinating scoop" by churning out "terrible, overwrought, nonsensical" prose "so bad that it isn't even funny."
- Defector: Albert Burneko similarly piles on, asking, "Can someone please write normally about this fascinating woman?" He adds: "I am begging someone, anyone, to publish a normal narrative of Augusta Britt's life. Simply write and edit a story about her, in a normal fashion, and publish it. Do not make her into a doomed teen cowpoke, or a doomed adult cowpoke's doomed teen mate."
- The Spectator: Alexander Larman wants to know: "Is Cormac McCarthy finished?" noting that the author was "as flawed as any of his antagonists."
- Social media: Examples of reaction there follow along these same lines. "It's been a while since I've read something that fails on every level—writing, reporting, and (above all!) editing—as spectacularly as this does," writes New Republic journalist Alex Shephard. Mother Jones writer Anna Merlan adds: "I want a full accounting of how they decided to refer to [McCarthy] sleeping with a 17 year old as 'making love.'" Some criticize the fact-checking, while still others say Barney is a fine writer but could've just used some careful editing.
