Severe Storms Wreak Havoc on Both Coasts

Record rain, high winds in California, Seattle; blizzard and winter storm warnings on East Coast
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 23, 2024 10:30 AM CST
A road is closed off as the Russian River floods in Sonoma County, California, on Friday.   (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

A major storm dropped more snow and record rain in California, causing small landslides and flooding some streets, while on the opposite side of the country, blizzard or winter storm warnings were in effect Saturday for areas spanning from the Northeast to central Appalachia. The storm on the West Coast arrived in the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, killing two people and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, mostly in the Seattle area, before its strong winds moved through Northern California.

  • California: Santa Rosa saw its wettest three-day period on record with about 12.5 inches of rain falling by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service in the Bay Area, per the AP. Flooding closed part of scenic Highway 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway, in Mendocino County, and there was no estimate for when it would reopen, per the California Department of Transportation.

  • Pacific Northwest: As residents in the Seattle area headed into the weekend, more than 112,000 people were still without power from this season's strongest atmospheric river—a long plume of moisture that forms over an ocean and flows through the sky over land. Crews worked to clear streets of downed lines, branches, and other debris, while cities opened warming centers so people heading into their fourth day without power could get warm food and plug in their cellphones and other devices. Gale warnings were issued off Washington, Oregon, and California, and high-wind warnings were in effect across parts of Northern California and Oregon.
  • East Coast: Another storm brought much-needed rain to New York and New Jersey, where rare wildfires have raged in recent weeks, and heavy snow to northeastern Pennsylvania. Parts of West Virginia were under a blizzard warning through Saturday morning, with up to 2 feet of snow and high winds making travel treacherous. In the Northeast, which has been hit by drought, more than 2 inches of rain was expected by Saturday morning north of New York City, with snow mixed in at higher elevations.
  • When will it end? Forecasters predicted that both coasts would begin to see a reprieve from the storms as the system in the Northeast moves into eastern Canada, and the one in the West heads south. More here.
