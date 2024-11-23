Severe Storms Wreak Havoc on Both Coasts

A major storm dropped more snow and record rain in California, causing small landslides and flooding some streets, while on the opposite side of the country, blizzard or winter storm warnings were in effect Saturday for areas spanning from the Northeast to central Appalachia. The storm on the West Coast arrived in the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, killing two people and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, mostly in the Seattle area, before its strong winds moved through Northern California.

California: Santa Rosa saw its wettest three-day period on record with about 12.5 inches of rain falling by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service in the Bay Area, per the AP. Flooding closed part of scenic Highway 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway, in Mendocino County, and there was no estimate for when it would reopen, per the California Department of Transportation.