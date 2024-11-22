Woman in Coma After Saving Golfer's Son From Drowning

While golfer Brian Harman was competing at a tournament in China last month, the rest of his family and a family friend took a trip to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida—and that friend has been in a coma ever since. Harman talked to reporters about the incident during a press conference before a Georgia tournament Tuesday, per the PGA Tour. "My son ... was out boogie boarding with one of his really good friends, got ripped out to sea by just a rip current," Harman said. Cathy Dowdy, the friend, who he described as being like family, "went in the water after my son. He's 6. Couldn't get to him. Another gentleman coming down the beach, Crane Cantrell, jumped in. He makes it out fine; Cathy (got) injured really badly ... She's been in a coma for going on six weeks now."