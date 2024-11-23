Filipino VP to Prez: Anything Happens to Me, You're Toast

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife, and the country's House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned wasn't a joke. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin referred the "active threat" against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to an elite presidential guards force "for immediate proper action," per the AP . It wasn't immediately clear what actions would be taken against the vice president. The Presidential Security Command immediately boosted Marcos' security and said it considered the vice president's threat, which was "made so brazenly in public," a national security issue. The security force said it was "coordinating with law enforcement agencies to detect, deter, and defend against any and all threats to the president and the first family."

Marcos ran with Duterte, now 46, as his running mate in the May 2022 elections, and both won with landslide victories on a campaign call of national unity. The two leaders and their camps, however, rapidly had a bitter falling-out over key differences, including in their approaches to China's aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea. Duterte resigned from the Marcos Cabinet in June as education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body. Like her equally outspoken father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, the vice president became a vocal critic of Marcos, his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president's ally and cousin, accusing them of corruption, incompetence, and politically persecuting the Duterte family and its close supporters.

Sara Duterte's latest tirade was set off by a decision by House members tied to Romualdez and Marcos to detain her chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, accused of hampering a congressional inquiry into the possible misuse of her budget as VP and education secretary. In a predawn presser, an angry Duterte accused Marcos of incompetence as a president and of being a liar, along with his wife and the House speaker. When asked about concerns on her security, the lawyer said, "Don't worry about my security because I've talked with somebody. I said, 'If I'm killed, you'll kill [Marcos], Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez. No joke, no joke.'" She added: "I've given my order, 'If I die, don't stop until you've killed them.'" Under the nation's penal code, such public remarks may constitute a crime of threatening to inflict a wrong on a person or his family and is punishable by a jail term and fine. More here.