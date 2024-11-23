Top Travel Destinations for 2025

Ready to get lost in wanderlust? Travel + Leisure released its annual list of the best travel destinations across the globe, with 50 locations vetted by its staff for different types of travelers. "These are places that feel of the moment, whether that's because they offer unparalleled access to the outdoors, a cultural immersion you can't find anywhere else, a pulse-quickening hit of excitement, or the sort of blissful luxury only a true five-star property can deliver," says Alisha Prakash, associate editorial director at Travel + Leisure. Here's a sample of one US and one international pick from each of the magazine's seven travel categories: