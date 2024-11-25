Tearful Adele Steps Back From Performing

Taylor Swift wasn't the only superstar singer crying on Saturday . As Swift wrapped her fourth-last Eras Tour concert in Toronto, Adele was performing the 100th and final concert of her two-year Las Vegas residency. "I'm so sad this residency is over but I am so glad that it happened. I really, really am," Adele told concertgoers through tears, per the BBC . Adele, who performed every Friday and Saturday during the residency, said she chose that scenario over a world tour in an effort to maintain a "normal" life for her 11-year-old son and was looking forward to spending her weekends with him again, per CNN . "I will miss it terribly, I will miss you terribly. I don't know when I next want to perform again," she said.

The singer has said she's in need of a prolonged break. For Adele, who claimed to have opened an Etsy shop to sell handmade pom-poms in 2017, that could mean stepping out of the public eye for years. "My tank is quite empty at the minute," she told a German news outlet in July, adding she had no plans for new music but intended to focus on "other creative things." Adele admitted she was "emotional" Saturday as she prepared to step away, but added she "got closure" late last month when one of her idols, Celine Dion, attended her show at the 4,000-capacity Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace, a venue originally built for Dion's 2003 residency, per the BBC and TMZ. "I cried for a whole week!" said Adele. (More Adele stories.)