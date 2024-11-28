Trump Picks Envoy for Russia, Ukraine

President-elect Trump said Wednesday that he has chosen Keith Kellogg, a highly decorated retired three-star general, to serve as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Kellogg, who is one of the architects of a staunchly conservative policy book that lays out an "America First" national security agenda for the incoming administration, will come into the role as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its third year in February, per the AP . Trump, making the announcement on his Truth Social account, said: "He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure peace through strength, and Make America, and the world, safe again!"

Kellogg, an 80-year-old retired Army lieutenant general who has long been Trump's top adviser on defense issues, served as national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, was chief of staff of the National Security Council, and then stepped in as an acting security adviser for Trump after Michael Flynn resigned. As envoy, Kellogg will have to navigate an increasingly untenable war between the two nations. Trump has criticized the billions the Biden administration has spent in supporting Ukraine and has said he could end the war in 24 hours, comments that appear to suggest he would press Ukraine to surrender territory that Russia now occupies, per the AP.

As a co-chairman of the American First Policy Institute's Center for American Security, Kellogg wrote several chapters in the group's policy book. Like the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, the book is designed to lay out a Trump national security agenda and avoid the mistakes made when he entered the White House largely unprepared the first time. Kellogg featured in multiple Trump investigations dating to his first term. He was among the administration officials who listened in on the July 2019 call between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump prodded his Ukrainian counterpart to pursue investigations into the Bidens. The call, which Kellogg later said did not raise any concerns on his end, was at the center of the first of two House impeachment cases against Trump, who was acquitted by the Senate both times.